Has Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JLL and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Jones Lang LaSalle is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JLL's full-year earnings has moved 8.66% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JLL has returned 31.09% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.21%. As we can see, Jones Lang LaSalle is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, JLL is a member of the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.42% so far this year, so JLL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on JLL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

