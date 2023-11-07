Has Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Joby Aviation, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOBY's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JOBY has returned 77.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Joby Aviation, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Scorpio Tankers (STNG). The stock has returned 6.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Scorpio Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Joby Aviation, Inc. is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.6% this year, meaning that JOBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Scorpio Tankers falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #144. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.8%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Joby Aviation, Inc. and Scorpio Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

