Has JinkoSolar Holding Company (JKS) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of JinkoSolar Holding Company (JKS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

JinkoSolar Holding Company is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 296 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS's full-year earnings has moved 30.18% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, JKS has returned 1.51% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -0.47%. This means that JinkoSolar Holding Company is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, JKS belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.08% so far this year, so JKS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to JKS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

