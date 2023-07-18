Has JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

JetBlue Airways is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 131 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JetBlue Airways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBLU's full-year earnings has moved 36.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, JBLU has gained about 22.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 12.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that JetBlue Airways is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dorian LPG (LPG). The stock is up 30.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Dorian LPG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 125.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JetBlue Airways belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.1% so far this year, meaning that JBLU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dorian LPG falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #184. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.

JetBlue Airways and Dorian LPG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

