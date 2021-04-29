Has Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Jefferies Financial Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JEF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JEF's full-year earnings has moved 156.21% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JEF has returned 34.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 15.86% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Jefferies Financial Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, JEF belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.62% so far this year, meaning that JEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track JEF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

