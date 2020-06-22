Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. JD.com (JD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

JD.com is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 100.79% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, JD has gained about 66.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 12.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that JD.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.32% so far this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track JD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

