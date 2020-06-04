Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is JD.com (JD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 100.79% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, JD has gained about 61.03% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 10.61%. This means that JD.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.56% this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track JD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

