Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. JD.com (JD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

JD.com is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 15.33% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JD has returned 7.10% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 1.63%. This means that JD.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.18% this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on JD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

