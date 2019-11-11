Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of JD.com (JD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 43.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JD has returned 58.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 23.25% on a year-to-date basis. This means that JD.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.98% this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

JD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.