Has JD.com (JD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. JD.com (JD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

JD.com is one of 225 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 50.98% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, JD has returned 46.78% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.22%. This shows that JD.com is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, JD belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.59% this year, meaning that JD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

JD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

