Has JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has JBT Marel (JBTM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JBT Marel is one of 290 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. JBT Marel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBTM's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, JBTM has moved about 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 0.4%. This means that JBT Marel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, OppFi Inc. (OPFI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26%.

Over the past three months, OppFi Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, JBT Marel belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, so JBTM is performing better in this area.

OppFi Inc. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved +3.9% so far this year.

JBT Marel and OppFi Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

