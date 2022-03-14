Has Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Jakks Pacific (JAKK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Jakks Pacific is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 277 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK's full-year earnings has moved 28.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, JAKK has moved about 39.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 18.1% on average. This shows that Jakks Pacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jerash (JRSH). The stock has returned 7.7% year-to-date.

In Jerash's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.8% so far this year, so JAKK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Jerash, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved -23.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Jakks Pacific and Jerash as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.