Has Jack In The Box (JACK) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Jack In The Box (JACK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Jack In The Box is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JACK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK's full-year earnings has moved 13.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, JACK has moved about 9.44% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 5.11%. This means that Jack In The Box is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, JACK belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #236 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.83% this year, meaning that JACK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to JACK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

