Has Jack In The Box (JACK) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Jack In The Box (JACK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JACK and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Jack In The Box is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JACK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK's full-year earnings has moved 34.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, JACK has gained about 5.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 23.82% on average. This means that Jack In The Box is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, JACK belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.58% so far this year, so JACK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on JACK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

