Has Jabil (JBL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Jabil (JBL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Jabil is one of 647 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that JBL has returned about 49.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.2% on average. This means that Jabil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Keysight (KEYS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 47%.

For Keysight, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jabil belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #238 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.1% so far this year, so JBL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Keysight falls under the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #37. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.3%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Jabil and Keysight as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

