Has iRobot (IRBT) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of iRobot (IRBT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

iRobot is one of 211 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IRBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRBT's full-year earnings has moved 205.88% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IRBT has returned about 64.09% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.85% on average. This means that iRobot is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, IRBT is a member of the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.77% this year, meaning that IRBT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on IRBT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

