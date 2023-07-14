Has Invitation Home (INVH) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Invitation Home (INVH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Invitation Home is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Invitation Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVH's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, INVH has gained about 19.8% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 7.3%. As we can see, Invitation Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11%.

In JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Invitation Home belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.9% this year, meaning that INVH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase & Co. belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved -0.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Invitation Home and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

