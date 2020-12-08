Has Invesco (IVZ) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Invesco (IVZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Invesco is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IVZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ's full-year earnings has moved 10.86% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IVZ has moved about 0.22% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -3.83% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Invesco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, IVZ belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.70% so far this year, so IVZ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track IVZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

