Has Invesco (IVZ) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Invesco (IVZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Invesco is one of 904 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Invesco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that IVZ has returned about 7.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Invesco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.1%.

The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial Services' current year EPS has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Invesco belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Ameriprise Financial Services is also part of the same industry.

Invesco and Ameriprise Financial Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

