Has Intuitive Surgical Only Scratched The Surface of Robotics?

By nature, this robotic surgical company has an enormous competitive edge. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is one of the largest holdings in a new ETF called ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEMKT: ANEW) that captures the revolutionary changes accelerated by the pandemic. Here's what investors need to know.

Corinne Cardina: Definitely. Genomics and telehealth. I want to start with Intuitive Surgical because this is a Fool favorite in the healthcare space. It's the company behind the da Vinci robotic surgical system. It helps surgeons perform minimally invasive procedures. It's got a nice installed base of systems and enjoys a lot of competitive benefits. How do you envision the future of Intuitive Surgical?

Scott Helfstein: You mentioned the importance of robots and while I'm not really a fan of not having a doctor in the room to operate on me, nonetheless, we have seen surgery, number of surgeries have come down during COVID. People are putting things off unless it is really a necessity. I think any ways we can deliver more efficient and safer healthcare outcomes is a pathway to the future and it's something that we should be excited about. When we think about something like surgical robots, there's a phenomenal barrier to entry there. You need to get people trained. They are expensive. It's not exactly the type of thing where a hospital is just going to hop off and go do something else. For a lot of reasons, we think that that's a growth opportunity. It speaks to remote, it speaks to artificial intelligence and automation, and so really encapsulates so much of what we're trying to talk about here.

