Has Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intuitive Surgical is one of 1016 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 27.25% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ISRG has returned about 8.18% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.95%. As we can see, Intuitive Surgical is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ISRG belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.96% so far this year, so ISRG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ISRG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

