Has Intuit (INTU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Intuit (INTU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intuit is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 601 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU's full-year earnings has moved 6.89% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, INTU has moved about 21.60% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.85%. This means that Intuit is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, INTU belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.03% so far this year, so INTU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on INTU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

