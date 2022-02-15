Has Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intrusion Inc. is one of 668 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTZ's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that INTZ has returned about 3.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 11.8%. This shows that Intrusion Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

QuickLogic (QUIK) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.8%.

The consensus estimate for QuickLogic's current year EPS has increased 28% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intrusion Inc. belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.4% so far this year, so INTZ is performing better in this area.

In contrast, QuickLogic falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.8%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Intrusion Inc. and QuickLogic. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.