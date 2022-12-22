Has IntraCellular Therapies (ITCI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1182 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intra-Cellular Therapies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITCI's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ITCI has gained about 0.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Intra-Cellular Therapies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5%.

The consensus estimate for RxSight, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intra-Cellular Therapies belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.6% so far this year, meaning that ITCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RxSight, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 103-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -27.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Intra-Cellular Therapies and RxSight, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.