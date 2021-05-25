Has Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IIJIY and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IIJIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIJIY's full-year earnings has moved 27.85% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that IIJIY has returned about 34.73% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.71%. This means that Internet Initiative Japan is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, IIJIY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.21% this year, meaning that IIJIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on IIJIY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

