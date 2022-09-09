Has International Seaways (INSW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is International Seaways (INSW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

International Seaways is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 42.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, INSW has gained about 116.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -12.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that International Seaways is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 186.4%.

The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping's current year EPS has increased 225.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, International Seaways belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28% so far this year, so INSW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Ardmore Shipping is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on International Seaways and Ardmore Shipping as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





