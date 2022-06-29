Has International Money Express (IMXI) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. International Money Express (IMXI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

International Money Express is one of 321 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Money Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, IMXI has moved about 27.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 27.2%. As we can see, International Money Express is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Barrett Business Services (BBSI). The stock is up 4.7% year-to-date.

For Barrett Business Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, International Money Express belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.7% this year, meaning that IMXI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved -13.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to International Money Express and Barrett Business Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

