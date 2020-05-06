Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is one of 887 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ICE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE's full-year earnings has moved 7.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ICE has returned 0.45% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 26.38%. This means that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ICE belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.65% this year, meaning that ICE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ICE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

