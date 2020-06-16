Has Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ICE and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Intercontinental Exchange is a member of our Finance group, which includes 883 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ICE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE's full-year earnings has moved 6.92% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ICE has gained about 1.32% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 19.03%. This shows that Intercontinental Exchange is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ICE belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.45% so far this year, so ICE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ICE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

