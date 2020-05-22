Has Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intercontinental Exchange is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 886 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ICE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE's full-year earnings has moved 7.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ICE has gained about 0.33% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -25.74%. This means that Intercontinental Exchange is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ICE belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.37% so far this year, so ICE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ICE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.