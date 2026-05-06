Has Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 181 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDN's full-year earnings has moved 110.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IDN has returned 21% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 15.9% on average. As we can see, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Kaiser Aluminum (KALU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.2%.

For Kaiser Aluminum, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19% so far this year, so IDN is performing better in this area.

Kaiser Aluminum, however, belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +18.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and Kaiser Aluminum as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.