Has Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intellia Therapeutics is one of 881 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTLA's full-year earnings has moved 8.85% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NTLA has returned about 17.51% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 11.43%. This means that Intellia Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, NTLA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 372 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.22% so far this year, meaning that NTLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track NTLA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

