Has Intel (INTC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Intel (INTC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intel is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved 5.52% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, INTC has returned 9.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 3.58% on average. This shows that Intel is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, INTC belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.15% so far this year, meaning that INTC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

INTC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

