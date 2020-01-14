Has Installed Building Products (IBP) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Installed Building Products (IBP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Installed Building Products is a member of our Construction group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IBP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBP's full-year earnings has moved 7.30% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IBP has gained about 3.53% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 0.65%. This means that Installed Building Products is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, IBP belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.03% so far this year, so IBP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to IBP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

