Has Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Inspirato Incorporated is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Inspirato Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISPO's full-year earnings has moved 35.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ISPO has moved about 5.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Inspirato Incorporated is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.2%.

The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Inspirato Incorporated is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.1% so far this year, so ISPO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Inspirato Incorporated and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

