Has Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Insight Enterprises is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSIT's full-year earnings has moved 11.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that NSIT has returned about 53.55% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 21.87%. This means that Insight Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NSIT belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.41% this year, meaning that NSIT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track NSIT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.