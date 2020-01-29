Has Inphi (IPHI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Inphi (IPHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IPHI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Inphi is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IPHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPHI's full-year earnings has moved 2.49% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, IPHI has moved about 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 5.26% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Inphi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IPHI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.19% so far this year, so IPHI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track IPHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.