Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Inphi Corporation (IPHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IPHI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Inphi Corporation is one of 613 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IPHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPHI's full-year earnings has moved 13.09% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, IPHI has returned 27.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -2.39% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Inphi Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, IPHI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.90% so far this year, meaning that IPHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track IPHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

