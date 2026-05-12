Has Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is one of 67 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISSC's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ISSC has returned about 12.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 0.2%. As we can see, Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY). The stock has returned 6.2% year-to-date.

In Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, meaning that ISSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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