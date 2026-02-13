Has Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is one of 68 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISSC's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ISSC has returned 9.7% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 8.1%. This means that Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Outdoor Holding Company (POWW) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.5%.

The consensus estimate for Outdoor Holding Company's current year EPS has increased 36.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.7% so far this year, so ISSC is performing better in this area. Outdoor Holding Company is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. and Outdoor Holding Company as they could maintain their solid performance.

