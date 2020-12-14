Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Innovative Industrial Properties is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 6.01% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, IIPR has returned 112.30% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -4.52% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innovative Industrial Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 119 individual stocks and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.36% so far this year, so IIPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

IIPR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.