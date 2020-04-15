Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Innovative Industrial Properties is one of 888 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 10.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, IIPR has returned 0.76% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -24.02%. As we can see, Innovative Industrial Properties is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.71% so far this year, so IIPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on IIPR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

