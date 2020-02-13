Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Innovative Industrial Properties is one of 840 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 5.59% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IIPR has returned 22.38% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.46% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innovative Industrial Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.03% so far this year, so IIPR is performing better in this area.

IIPR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

