Has Ingredion (INGR) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ingredion (INGR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Ingredion is one of 197 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ingredion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, INGR has returned 1.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. This means that Ingredion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Monster Beverage (MNST). The stock has returned 0.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ingredion is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that INGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Monster Beverage belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved -1.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ingredion and Monster Beverage as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

