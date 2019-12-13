Has Ingles Markets, (IMKTA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Ingles Markets, (IMKTA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ingles Markets, is one of 223 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IMKTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMKTA's full-year earnings has moved 1.18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IMKTA has returned about 68.22% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 23.83% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ingles Markets, is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, IMKTA is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.52% this year, meaning that IMKTA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to IMKTA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

