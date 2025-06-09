Has Inflation Killed Your Budget? 5 Tips To Live a Frugal Lifestyle

Living frugally doesn’t have to mean sacrificing a fancier lifestyle. Even with inflation driving up prices, you don’t have to let it drain your budget. With intentional planning, you can still save money and enjoy the quiet luxuries that bring you joy.

Frugal living is about being mindful of your money so you can prioritize what matters and still indulge in what you love. Here are five tips for living a frugal lifestyle.

Consider Grocery Delivery

Have you ever walked into the supermarket for a few staples and walked out with a full cart of items that weren’t even on your list? That’s because temptation takes over as you browse the aisles, often doubling or even tripling your spending. Staying out of the grocery store — especially when you’re hungry — is a smart way to stretch your food budget.

Using a grocery delivery service, such as Instacart or Amazon Fresh, is the perfect solution to help you stick to your shopping list. These services offer new customers savings on their food bills. Instacart offers free delivery on the first three orders when you sign up and allows customers to place smaller orders with a minimum of $10, down from the previous $35 minimum.

Buy Food at a Wholesale Club

A strategy for saving money is to shop at a wholesale retailer like Costco or Sam’s Club, which offers items in bulk. You may spend more at the register, but products usually last longer. For example, in a price comparison between Costco and Target, Costco’s toothpaste costs $12.99 for four 8-ounce tubes, compared to $3.99 for just one 5.8-ounce tube.

Get High-End Steals at Consignment Shops

Consignment shops carry luxury apparel and home goods from top designer brands and upscale retailers. Many items are brand new with tags still attached or in like-new condition, offering shoppers access to premium quality products at a fraction of the price compared to shopping at high-end boutiques or department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue or Neiman Marcus.

Vacation in Your Region

There are many wonderful day trips and weekend getaways to exciting destinations you can find in your metropolitan area, saving you money on airfare and more. Consider taking a road trip or traveling by train or bus to a destination with a walkable downtown area and leave the car keys at home. Stay at a bed and breakfast, spend the day at the beach and explore the local shops and venues.

Experience the Best in Entertainment for Free (or Close to It)

Paying the full price for a Broadway show can get expensive. However, if you live near New York, you can get half-priced tickets for Wednesday matinees at TKTS discounted booths as well as 20% to 50% off for Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off Broadway and dance performances.

Some museums offer complimentary admission and reduced pricing. During the summers, Central Park hosts enriching entertainment experiences — including free movies, concerts and Shakespeare in the Park productions. Other cities offer similar cultural experiences.

