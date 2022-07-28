Has Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Industrias Bachoco is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 198 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Industrias Bachoco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBA's full-year earnings has moved 26.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IBA has returned about 5.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This shows that Industrias Bachoco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF). The stock has returned 11.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola FEMSA's current year EPS has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Industrias Bachoco is a member of the Food - Meat Products industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that IBA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +2.1% so far this year.

Industrias Bachoco and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

