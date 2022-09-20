Has Imperial Oil (IMO) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Imperial Oil (IMO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Imperial Oil is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Imperial Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IMO has gained about 29.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 28.6%. This means that Imperial Oil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 83.7%.

For Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Imperial Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39% so far this year, meaning that IMO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +33.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Imperial Oil and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.