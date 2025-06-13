Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is IHI CORP (IHICY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

IHI CORP is one of 189 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IHICY has gained about 109.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that IHI CORP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN). The stock is up 87.5% year-to-date.

In Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 80% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.6% so far this year, so IHICY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +3.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track IHI CORP and Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

