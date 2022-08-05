Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has IHI CORP (IHICY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IHICY has gained about 31.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -16% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, IHI CORP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sonoco (SON). The stock has returned 5.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sonoco's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.8% this year, meaning that IHICY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sonoco, however, belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved -1.3% so far this year.

IHI CORP and Sonoco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

